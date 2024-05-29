Wärtsilä to Provide Operational Support for Two Japanese Ferries

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed two Lifecycle Agreements covering two ferries owned by Japanese operator Shin Nihonkai Ferry (SNF).

The agreements are designed to provide optimal operational support in ensuring reliable and efficient performance for the ferries, each powered by four Wärtsilä 31 engines, which serve the Yokosuka and Shinmoji route.

The two five-year agreements cover the ‘Hamayu’ and ‘Soleil’ ferries and provide remote 24/7 support in case of need.

The scope of the agreements also includes asset diagnostics and anomaly detection via Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service. Expert Insight proactively identifies and highlights potential failures and early indications of equipment deterioration that cause vessels to run less efficiently.

"It is very important that we operate according to the schedules and without delays, so being sure that the ships are in prime operating condition is essential. The two Wärtsilä agreements will give us this assurance and allow us to confidently concentrate on serving our customers in an optimal and most efficient way," said Hisao Shimizu, General Manager, Marine Management at SNF.

"If a vessel is well maintained, it not only allows it to operate reliably, therefore minimising delays and cancellations for passengers, it also saves fuel and generates less emissions.

“After all, key maintenance practices have a surprisingly big impact on the vessel’s efficiency and with data we can optimise and improve these even further. We are delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with SNF by supporting them with our Lifecycle Agreement for these two ferries and to help them improve the ships efficiency and reliability," added Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.