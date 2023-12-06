Wärtsilä to Roll Out Four More Methanol Engines

Technology group Wärtsilä said it plans to introduce another four methanol engines to its portfolio. In addition to the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine launched last year, Wärtsilä will add the Wärtsilä 20, Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 46F and Wärtsilä 46TS, available for deliveries at different points from 2025 onward.

Methanol is one of the primary alternative fuel choices for the shipping industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. 'Green' methanol can be produced using renewable energy sources and carbon capture technology, making it a sustainable and carbon-neutral option. It can also be integrated into existing shipping operations as it can be stored and transported using existing infrastructure for conventional liquid fuels.

Throughout the Wärtsilä diesel engine portfolio, covering both new engines, as well as those currently in operation, Wärtsilä is developing the corresponding methanol retrofit capabilities. Methanol upgrades are either available or under development for the Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 32, Wärtsilä 46F, Wärtsilä 46TS and Wärtsilä ZA40S engines. The Wärtsilä 20 engine family can be ordered with methanol combustion capabilities.

“Decarbonization is front and center to our strategy going forward, and the development of engines capable of running on future fuels is crucial to that. Wärtsilä takes an innovative approach to supporting the marine industry’s transformation to more sustainable operations, and this broad range of methanol engines emphasizes this,” said Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä’s Marine Power business.

“Wärtsilä is backing its extensive experience with strong investments in developing new fuel flexible technologies and products. We recognise that it is vital for ship owners to have maximum flexibility and to keep options open as the industry navigates the uncertain pathway to net zero, and we are working hard to deliver this operational flexibility. Our track record is already very solid, and this expanded engine portfolio adds to both our accomplishments and our long-term commitment to the maritime industry,” said Stefan Nysjö, Vice President of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä has extensive experience of methanol engines, having converted the first of four engines on the ferry Stena Germanica in 2015. Last year, the Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine and MethanolPac storage and supply system were launched, becoming one of the first commercially available solutions for using methanol as a fuel in the maritime industry. The Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine has received type approval certificates from several classification societies.

