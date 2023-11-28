Wärtsilä Signs Electrification Deal for Zero-Emission Ferries

Wärtsilä has signed a strategic partnership agreement to provide its fleet electrification and systems integrator services for a project to build the first zero-emission high speed ferries in the US. The fully electric vessels will be built for San Francisco’s Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA), the operator of the San Francisco Bay Ferry system.

The project, and several others Wärtsilä will work on under the partnership, are part of the agency’s Rapid Electric Emission-Free (REEF) Ferry Program, a phased decarbonization of high-speed, high-capacity ferry service in the San Francisco Bay. Wärtsilä will work within the WETA project team to finalize vessel and charging system concepts.

WETA is preparing to build three smaller ferries with a capacity of approximately 150 passengers each and two larger ferries capable of carrying at least 300 passengers each. The plans include battery charging floats.

The construction of the first electric-powered vessel is slated to commence before the conclusion of 2023, with commercial operations expected to launch in 2025.

WETA has long been a leader in sustainability, taking action beyond California’s ambitious climate goals. To comply with new California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations, and to continue to be a leader in the sector, WETA is committed to accelerating zero-emission implementation ahead of and beyond regulatory requirements.