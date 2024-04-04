Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo Handling Systems for Solvang’s Newbuild VLGC Vessels

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the cargo handling systems for additional two new very large LPG carrier vessels to be built at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The ships have been contracted by Norwegian ship owner Solvang. The order follows a similar one placed in 2023 for five vessels being built at the same yard for the same owner.

The very large gas carriers (VLGCs) are of Panamax size and form the next generation of eco-vessels. The vessels will have a cargo carrying capacity of 88,000 m3, and will incorporate environmental technology developed through 12 years of Solvang’s ECO LPG Carrier programme.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard staring in mid-2025, and the first ship is expected to begin operations in mid-2027.

“Solvang has a fleet of modern and efficient vessels, all built in accordance with the most up-to-date specifications and fitted with the latest technology. These two new additions to the fleet will feature the most efficient solutions currently available, which is why we have again opted for Wärtsilä cargo handling systems,” said Tor Øyvind Ask, Fleet Director, Solvang ASA.

“We continue to enjoy excellent relationships with both Solvang and HHI, as evidenced by this repeat order. The most advanced ship designs demand the most efficient and reliable cargo handling solutions, and that is what we are able to deliver,” added Patrick Ha, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.