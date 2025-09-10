Wärtsilä to Supply Electric Propulsion System for Molslinjen’s New Ferries

Technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to deliver a fully integrated electric propulsion system with waterjets for two new high-speed catamaran ferries being built for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen.

The battery-electric vessels are being built at the Incat shipyard in Tasmania, with Wärtsilä supplying the integrated electric propulsion system, the DC power conversion system, its energy management and automation systems, eight electric propulsion motors and waterjets, as well as the Wärtsilä ProTouch propulsion control system.

The two ferries, set to serve the Kattegat route, will each measure 129 meters in length and 30.5 meters in width, accommodating up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars.

The addition of these new vessels will increase total capacity for cars and passengers on the Kattegat route by more than 25%. The ships are expected to join the fleet in Denmark during 2027 and 2028.

“This is a major project that supports the ferry industry’s move towards more decarbonised operations. With these electric ferries built by Incat and powered by Wärtsilä's electrification technology, we aim to remove thousands of tons of CO₂ emissions from Denmark’s climate footprint each year,” said Kristian Durhuus, CEO, Molslinjen.

“Our partnership with Molslinjen and Incat not only brings electric vessels to the Kattegat route, but also continues our joint commitment in accelerating the industry's path towards net-zero emissions shipping,” added Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation.