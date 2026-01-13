Wärtsilä to Supply Engine for Hartman Seatrade Heavy Lift Vessel Newbuild

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the engine and propulsion equipment for a new 3,800-deadweight-tonne heavy lift vessel being built for Netherlands-based operator Hartman Seatrade.

The vessel will be powered by a Wärtsilä 31 engine, selected to minimize fuel consumption and exhaust emissions. The engine’s modular design is intended to reduce maintenance requirements and costs, while allowing operational flexibility for both slow and fast steaming.

The ship will be constructed at Rock Shipbuilding, a newly established shipyard set up by the owner. The delivery of the equipment is scheduled for spring 2027.

“Our focus is on efficiency, reliability, and operational flexibility. Wärtsilä engines have consistently performed well across our fleet. The Wärtsilä 31 offers the performance range we need for both slow and fast steaming, combined with low maintenance requirements. Based on our long-standing cooperation and operational experience, Wärtsilä was the obvious choice for this vessel,” said Teele Hartman, managing director of Hartman Seatrade.

In addition to the engine, Wärtsilä will supply the vessel’s gearbox, enabling operation in power take-in, power take-off and power take-home modes to improve overall fuel efficiency. The controllable pitch propeller will be managed by Wärtsilä EcoControl and optimized using the company’s Opti Design solution, allowing the propeller to operate at lower speeds when full thrust is not required.

“Ship owners today face pressure to balance costs, reliability and efficiency with sustainability targets, and while maintaining operational flexibility.

“Efficient energy use and advanced equipment are key to meeting regulations while staying profitable. The Wärtsilä 31 engine, combined with complementary technologies, offers the most logical path forward for cargo operators,” added Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine and executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation.