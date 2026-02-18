Wärtsilä to Supply LNG Cargo, Fuel Systems for Bunker Ships

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has secured a contract to supply LNG cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for two 20,000 cubic meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessels under construction at Zhejiang XinLe Shipbuilding yard in China.

The vessels will be owned by a Hong Kong-based shipowner. The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The contract covers the delivery of LNG cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems, including system engineering and design, as well as integrated control and monitoring of the complete LNG cargo handling operation.

Equipment deliveries to the yard are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with vessel deliveries expected in the second half of 2027.

LNG continues to gain traction as a marine fuel, positioned as an interim option between conventional diesel fuels and future low- and zero-carbon alternatives. As a result, demand for LNG bunkering vessels is increasing to support the growing LNG-fueled fleet.

”The use of LNG is key in enabling a green shipping future. Our systems provide efficient solutions for bunkering vessels serving LNG-fueled ships and our comprehensive Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Supply systems offer a flexible, well-proven solution for operational efficiency”, said Barry Yang, General Manager, Sales, China, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions said the latest award reinforces its position in the small-scale LNG market, particularly in supplying integrated cargo handling and fuel gas systems for LNG bunkering applications.