Wärtsilä Unveils Solution for Chinese Marine Engine Emissions Standard

Wärtsilä will introduce a combined engine plus selective catalytic reduction (SCR) packaged product aimed at complying with China’s Stage II marine engine emission standard that enters into force in July 2021. The standard will apply to inland waterway, coastal, river-sea, channel and fishing vessels operating in most rivers and around the country’s major harbor areas.

Expected to be launched to the market in the third quarter of 2021, the solution comprises a Wärtsilä 20 engine fitted with a Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR). The Wärtsilä NOR is designed to effectively abate emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), while the incorporated dosing equipment ensures the precise amount of urea is applied to the system, and provides uniform mixing of the urea and ammonia with the exhaust gas.

“Coastal and inland waterway vessels are particularly affected by environmental legislation, and we are committed to providing the compliance support needed by our customers,” said Östen Lindell, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The certification testing of the Wärtsilä solution is being carried out at the premises of Wärtsilä’s Shanghai-based joint-venture company Wärtsilä Qiyao Diesel Company (WQDC). The project comprises an endurance test as well as the certification process. Emissions testing is carried out before and after the endurance test, which is run continuously for close to 2000 hours. The statement of compliance will be issued by the China Classification Society (CCS).