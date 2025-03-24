Xmar: 100,000 Metric Tons of Bunker Fuel Traded

Xmar, the fast-growing digital bunker trading platform, has facilitated the trade of over 100,000 metric tons of bunker fuel through more than 200 deals in less than six months since launching.

Operating with a network of over 1,500 verified suppliers across 500 global ports, Xmar provides buyers with access to competitive bunker fuel offers and enhanced market reach. The platform streamlines the bunker fuel procurement process by offering real-time pricing, transparent terms, and various credit options.

Xmar was launched to solve the persistent inefficiencies in the bunker fuel supply chain. Through its digital-first approach, Xmar has enabled both buyers and suppliers to trade more efficiently, securely, and transparently. Xmar’s model empowers shipping companies of all sizes to make smarter purchasing decisions backed by data and supported by a wide network of trusted suppliers.