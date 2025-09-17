Yang Ming Orders Seven Ammonia-Ready Container Ships

Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has signed a shipbuilding contract with Hanwha Ocean for seven 16,000 TEU class LNG dual-fuel container ships.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029.

The newbuildings will be the first LNG dual-fuel container vessels in Taiwan to feature ammonia fuel ready specifications.

The vessel series will also be equipped with the world’s first Type-B LNG fuel tank with a 1.0 bar design pressure, developed under a Joint Development Project between Hanwha Ocean and ABS. This innovation enhances the safety and efficiency of LNG operations compared to the conventional 0.7 bar design, while supporting compliance with future shore-power regulations.

In addition to these seven LNG dual-fuel vessels, Yang Ming has five 15,500 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels scheduled for delivery beginning in 2026.



