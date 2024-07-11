Yanmar and Amogy Partner on Ammonia-to-hydrogen Power

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Power solutions companies Yanmar and Amogy are teaming up to explore ammonia-to-hydrogen integration for decarbonized power generation aboard marine vessels.

The companies on Thursday announced they have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to integrate Amogy’s advanced ammonia-cracking technology into Yanmar’s hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE). The partners have been exploring opportunities to integrate their technologies since 2023 when Yanmar’s corporate venture capital arm, Yanmar Ventures, invested in Amogy.

Amogy and Yanmar are among technology companies developing solutions to help reduce emissions from commercial vessel operations as the global maritime industry seeks pathways to decarbonize.

Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology uses catalyst materials to break down ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen at lower reaction temperatures with high durability, minimizing heating and maintenance requirements. Yanmar has been developing small- and medium-sized four-stroke H2ICEs, with plans to offer commercialized products by 2025.

The partners said they will focus on combining Amogy’s technology with Yanmar’s H2ICE to provide low-cost hydrogen fuel. The companies will also explore the potential for collaboration in developing maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems.

“We are excited to work with Amogy on this innovative project,” said Ken Kawabe, Group Leader at Yanmar Research and Development Center. “Our commitment to a sustainable future aligns perfectly with this collaboration, and we believe that integrating Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology with our H2ICE has immense potential for decarbonizing marine power.”

“As pioneers in sustainable energy solutions, we are thrilled to collaborate with Yanmar in exploring the integration of our cutting-edge ammonia-cracking technology with their hydrogen internal combustion engines,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “Collaboration is critical to advancing clean energy solutions and, together, we can overcome challenges and expedite sustainable progress in the marine sector.”