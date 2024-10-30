Yanmar Completes Trial of Hydrogen 4-Stroke High-Speed Engine

Yanmar Power Technology has successfully completed a land-based demonstration test of a pilot-ignition hydrogen 4-stroke high-speed engine designed for power generation in coastal vessels.

The 6-cylinder engine operates by using a small amount of diesel oil as the ignition source (pilot fuel) to burn a premixture of hydrogen and air. The engine achieved the world’s highest hydrogen fuel ratio and an output of approximately 500kW (according to Yanmar’s research).

Yanmar Power Technology is developing a similar pilot-ignition engine that will achieve zero emissions by co-firing a small amount of biofuel for ignition with hydrogen and a spark-ignition engine that will burn hydrogen exclusively. Land-based demonstration tests using this pilot-ignition 6-cylinder hydrogen engine are scheduled to begin in 2024, with demonstration operations planned for 2026.

The current trial was conducted as part of the Nippon Foundation’s zero emission ship demonstration experiment. This project focuses on the development of hydrogen-powered, zero-emission ships, and supports related technology development.

In addition to hydrogen engine development, the project is currently working on a hydrogen engine-compatible hybrid electric propulsion vessel, combining hydrogen engine generators with batteries. The vessel design incorporates a container unit-type hydrogen power generation system on its upper deck. Uyeno Transtech is responsible for the vessel’s development and construction.



