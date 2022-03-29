Yanmar Debuts Engine/SCR Package

Yanmar announced it will launch a package including a main engine and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to help vessel owners and operators comply with IMO Tier 3 regulations.

While engines and SCR systems have been available separately, Yanmar said that developing both in-house side-by-side provides advantages in terms of technology, emissions control and usage.

The ready-to-install, factory-tested solution combining both engine and SCR system offers a favorable balance between high power/high performance (555-749kW), while minimizing emissions for the lowest possible environmental impact, the manufacturer said. The solution also enables optimal trade-off between exhaust temperature, pressure loss and durability; integrated control and monitoring system; and optimization by design for easy integration.

Two types of SCR installations are available: EIEO (End In End Out) and SIEO (Side In End Out), offering designers more flexibility where space is restricted.

One of the installations will be on the newest, multi-purpose Geological Survey of Norway vessel for marine research and training that is currently under construction at the Kewatec shipyard in Finland. The ship is being fitted with two high-speed 6AYEM-GTWS common rail engines with SCR units as part of a hybrid drive system.

Jari Ahoranta, sales director at Kewatec, said, “Choosing an engine is about several factors. We need the best combination of technical features, suitability, delivery time and price. Here it was also compulsory to deliver according to IMO Tier III emission levels, since, the vessel is a hybrid drive boat, and environmentally-friendlier solutions were a key factor from the beginning.”

The system will be exhibited for the first time at Nor-Shipping next week in Oslo.