Yanmar Prepares for Hydrogen Engine Production

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 16, 2026

Source: Yanmar

Source: Yanmar

Yanmar Power Solutions has acquired a site in Amagasaki City, Japan, to conduct test runs of marine hydrogen engines.

The company says it will develop and build powertrains that can be used with next-generation fuels such as hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia, at the new facility.

The complex will enable the company to reorganize its production system, including existing factories, and strengthen its capabilities. It is scheduled to begin operations around March 2029.

