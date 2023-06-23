Yara Clean Ammonia, Bunker Holding Team on Ammonia

Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) and Bunker Holding Group signed an MoU establishing the intention to collaborate to accelerate the development of the market for ammonia as a shipping fuel. This agreement connects two key elements of the supply chain needed to achieve the use of clean ammonia as a shipping fuel, namely a global supplier of clean ammonia and the largest bunker supplier today in terms of end users.

This commitment will cover multiple global geographies and focus on serving first mover initiatives spanning different regions.

Ammonia, a sustainable solution for maritime transport.