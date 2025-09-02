Yara Clean Ammonia Signs Contract for Duel-Fuel Medium Gas Carriers

Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA), the world’s largest ammonia distributor, has signed a long-term shipping contract with Navigator Amon Shipping, securing access to two vessels that will strengthen YCA’s position as a global leader in the low-emission ammonia market.

The two modern medium gas carriers (MGCs), each with 51,000 cbm capacity, are equipped with dual-fuel engines and ice-class notation. They will provide reliable, year-round access to Northern Europe while enabling the use of renewable and low-emission fuels.

By securing flexible, energy-efficient shipping capacity through long-term time-charter agreements, Yara Clean Ammonia is advancing its strategy to build resilient, cost-efficient, and scalable intercontinental supply chains. The two MGCs will reduce freight costs per tonne, strengthen margins, and enhance operational flexibility. Designed to meet growing market demand and tightening environmental regulations, the new fleet will future-proof YCA’s shipping capabilities and further strengthen its competitiveness in the emerging low-emission ammonia market.