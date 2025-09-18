Yinson Production Nets DNV Approval for New FPSO Hull Design

Yinson Production has received Main Scantling Approval (MSA) from classification society DNV for its Meridian purpose-built floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) hull design.

The newly approved Meridian FPSO hull is designed to perform in challenging offshore environments.

It merges low carbon innovation with high performance adaptability, engineered to meet the intensifying demands of deepwater and ultra-deepwater operations.

With its strategic flexibility and outstanding processing capacity, the design is primed for immediate deployment.

This achievement marks a pivotal milestone for Yinson Production, showcasing its first-ever purpose-built hull design. Building on a proven track record in conversion projects, Yinson Production is now positioned to also competitively pursue new-build projects.

According to the company, it plans to leverage the Meridian FPSO hull design where required to secure projects in South America and West Africa, expanding its presence in these key markets.

“Achieving the Main Scantling Approval for our FPSO hull design signifies our technical excellence and forward-thinking approach. We look forward to exploring opportunities and utilising this design for our partners.

“This is more than just a Basic Design Approval; we are ready to lead the next chapter of offshore innovation. While our historical baseline has been and continues to be conversion projects, we now look forward to offering purpose-built solutions to our clients when topside and storage capacity demands exceed that of large conversion projects,” said Lars Gunnar Vogt, Yinson Production Chief Technical Officer.