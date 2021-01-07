Yxney Maritime, Inmarsat Strike Data Deal

January 7, 2021

“Through the partnership with Inmarsat, we´re excited to provide vessel owners and operators with a plug-and-play solution to feed actual asset data into the Maress software to make better strategic decisions on how to reduce emissions footprint,” says Gjord Simen Sanna, Yxney CEO.

Norwegian-based scale-up Yxney Maritime and Inmarsat signed an agreement for Yxney Maritime to join the group of certified application providers to provide a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Data service.

Fleet Data collects data from onboard sensors, pre-processes that data, and uploads it to a central cloud-based database, equipped with a dashboard and an Application Process Interface (API).

Yxney Maritime has developed the Maress software, a solution for data-driven decarbonization that allows fuel and emission data to be used for making better decisions on how to increase efficiency and to reduce a ship’s carbon footprint.

Yxney will use the Fleet Data API integration to provide their clients with a simple way to connect live-data from their vessels to Maress. 

