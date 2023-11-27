Zaadnoordijk Named CEO of Radio Holland

Radio Holland Group, part of the Pon Group, has appointed Sven Zaadnoordijk as its new CEO effective January 1, 2024. Sven will replace Kees-Jan Mes, who led the group through an important transformation over the last few years.

Zaadnoordijk joined the group in 2012 and brings a wealth of experience in the maritime industry. Having served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Regional Director for both Asia and Americas, stationed in various countries like The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore and USA.

“During the strategic development phase back in 2020, Sven Zaadnoordijk enhanced the global processes and brought Radio Holland back to the marketplace, having a continuous focus on a seamless customer journey, customer loyalty, employee engagement and group financials. Today, because of the joined efforts and flexibility of the Radio Holland team, the company is once again the frontrunner in the maritime navigation and communication industry,” said Kees-Jan Mes.