Zeabuz to Deploy Docking Assist Across Brim Explorer Fleet

Zeabuz has entered a partnership with Brim Explorer to deploy ZeaWatch Docking Assist across Brim Explorer’s fleet, starting with MS Bre later this year. Set to be installed in Q3 2026, the system will increase docking precision through advanced situational awareness, contributing to predictable, safe and cost-efficient operations.

Following this initial deployment, the solution will be expanded across Brim Explorer’s fleet, including vessels currently on order. For Brim Explorer, reducing contact damage and minimizing operational downtime are key priorities. ZeaWatch Docking Assist will provide the captain with a real-time, dynamic view of the vessel’s surroundings using cameras and 4D radar. The system will in particular provide enhanced overview of areas not visible from the bridge, and improve situational awareness in challenging conditions.

Designed for scalable retrofit across existing vessels, this is the first deployment of ZeaWatch Docking Assist in active operations. In close collaboration with Brim Explorer, the solution will be continuously refined based on operational experience and lay the foundation for further development of standardized ship handling assistance systems.