Zero-Emission Adriatic Ship Project Underway

The Zero Emission Adriatic Ship (ZEAS) project has commenced, with 13 partners from various European Countries. The overall project grant from EU Horizon is over EUR 13.5 million, where over EUR 2.3 million is reserved to TECO 2030’s deliverable of 1.2MW of fuel cells for full vessel propulsion.

The project focuses on a full-scale demonstration of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered system on a ship, tailored for operation in the Adriatic Sea's delicate marine ecosystem. Key activities include the design and construction of the ship, the development of comprehensive hydrogen distribution, storage, and bunkering solutions and rigorous testing through sea trials to ensure compliance with certification standards.

The project also places a strong emphasis on environmental impact, with thorough emissions assessment, environmental performance studies, and risk and safety evaluations.

Advanced digital technologies will play a crucial role, with the development of digital twins for monitoring, control, simulation and predictive maintenance solutions augmented by augmented reality systems. These technologies will be rigorously tested and optimized for use by shipowners, operators, shipyards, and engineering firms.

The consortium partners are Lurssen Design Center Kvarner, TECO 2030 and affiliates, Gitone Kvarner, Maritime Center of Excellence, Jadrolinija, University of Rijeka – Maritime Faculty, DNV Greece, Hycenta research, TECNO Ambiente, Scan Projekt, Technische Universitaet Chemnitz, Zenlab and the Croatian Hydrogen Association.



