ZeroNorth, Veracity by DNV Launch Emissions Reporting and Verification Service

ZeroNorth and Veracity by DNV have partnered to launch a fully integrated emissions reporting and verification service for the maritime industry. Teekay is the first customer that will be implementing the service across its fleet, following successful testing and development.

As regulatory requirements tighten, maritime operators face growing demands for emissions transparency and reporting integrity. At the same time, poor data quality remains an industry-wide challenge. The new offering combines ZeroNorth's Vessel Reporting and Emissions Analytics platform with the Veracity platform and DNV's Emissions Connect verification services to deliver an end-to-end compliance solution. The offering simplifies compliance by integrating automated data reporting with expert validation, reducing administrative burdens and improving data reliability.

A key differentiator is the multi-layered data quality feedback loop, which ensures emissions data undergoes rigorous validation at multiple stages. Verification warnings from Veracity by DNV are automatically flagged to ZeroNorth’s data quality team, which then works directly with vessel crews to resolve discrepancies before final submission to authorities. This reduces compliance risks and enhances regulatory confidence while supporting continuous monitoring of EU MRV, IMO DCS, CII ratings, EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime compliance.

Teekay, a long-standing customer of ZeroNorth, played a central role in shaping the solution by participating in early testing and providing operational feedback. Since its successful implementation with Teekay, the service has been rolled out to two additional customers, and further deployments are underway.