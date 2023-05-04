ZeroNorth and Vitol Team Up on Emissions Reporting

Technology company ZeroNorth has signed a long-term strategic partnership with energy and commodity company Vitol.

The deal will see Vitol gain full access to the ZeroNorth platform, and ZeroNorth customers will in turn gain access to Vitol’s carbon reduction solutions and bunkering services through subsidiary Vitol Bunkers.

Vitol will use the ZeroNorth platform to optimise operations in a number of key business areas, including voyage, vessel, bunker and emissions optimisation, vessel reporting, and vessel selection.

In the near term, ZeroNorth will use experience from the collaboration to support the rollout of its new global electronic bunker delivery note (eBDN) solution. The deal will also support Vitol’s continued regulatory compliance with maritime environmental regulations and help the organisation manage its EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) exposure by ensuring verified data quality and consolidation for more accurate emissions reporting.

In February 2023, ZeroNorth announced its acquisition of bunker supplier software provider BTS. ZeroNorth has acquired BTS’s flagship suite of services - iBMS (Intelligent Bunker Management System) - which is software specially tailored for the marine fuel supply chain. iBMS helps to increase the efficiency and profitability of marine fuel suppliers, traders and brokers by digitalising their business processes through eliminating unproductive tasks, automating work processes, greater sharing of information and enhancing decision making.

ZeroNorth will build a fully cloud-based iBMS solution, which will improve the overall offering to current and future clients. The service will eventually be incorporated into ZeroNorth’s unified platform for optimisations across maritime operations. The ZeroNorth platform functions as a collaboration point, where a seamless flow of data breaks down existing silos between stakeholders, and enables total visibility and alignment around shared goals.

The acquisition supports ZeroNorth’s growth strategy and focus specifically within the marine fuel industry and follows the acquisition of Prosmar Bunkering.



