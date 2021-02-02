AT 80: ZF Debuts New Thruster Range

ZF launched its new ZF AT 80 thruster model range today via the SMM Digital maritime trade fair. The range is available as a 360-degree steerable thruster and as a retractable propulsion system, or as a bow thruster, effectively broadening its appeal among ship owners, shipbuilders and naval architects.

"With this model range, we have created a new generation of environmentally friendly, powerful and efficient propulsion solutions. This way, naval architects, shipyards and fleet operators can rely on a high-quality and robust propulsion system with ZF's renowned features for a great number of ship types," said Andre Körner, Head of Product Line Commercial & Fast Craft.

With a power output of 1,380 to 1,585 kW, the propulsion system covers the range between the tried and tested ZF 6000 and ZF 7000 models.

The new hydrodynamically optimized shape of the underwater housing is designed to reduce drag and improve cavitation behavior. Its lean and flat design is geared to save installation space in the hull.

The development agenda also included reduced operating costs and sustainability: The propulsion system's efficiency is higher, thanks to the low oil fill quantity, which simultaneously reduces CO2 emissions. Leakages are detected early with a future-oriented, double-chamber sealing system. This prevents both – mineral oil leaking into waterways and/or water getting into the transmission.

With its modular design, the model range enables tailor-made solutions for customers. The AT 80 is available as a 360-degree steerable thruster, as a retractable propulsion system, or as a bow thruster. In combination with a resistance-optimized nozzle, the achievable speed is improved – a feature particularly useful for passenger ships, such as ferries. ZF also offers a thrust-optimized nozzle, which impresses with its improved bollard pull, useful for tugs and workboats.

A PTO with a maximum torque of 560 Nm can also be provided upon request. It can be used to operate hydraulic pumps or similar components, for example.