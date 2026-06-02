Zinus to Deliver Cable Management System for Aquaculture Harvest Vessel

Zinus As will deliver cable management systems for the shore power solution at MOWI's new processing facility, at Jøsnøya, Hitra, Norway. The project is carried out in collaboration with technical contractor JM Hansen, and the solution will serve Napier's harvest vessels, including the world's largest vessel of its kind.

The Zinus delivery consists of two ZPP115 cable management systems to be installed at the quay facility. Delivery is scheduled for summer 2026.

The Zinus cable management system is designed to support different vessel types and operational requirements and will be integrated as part of the overall shore power solution at the facility. The system will also be integrated with the plant's SCADA system for real-time monitoring and safe, stable operation.