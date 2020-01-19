Aas Mek Contracts PG for Wellboat Pumps

Norwegian shipbuilder Aas Mekaniske Verksted has awarded pump and liquid handling specialist PG Flow Solutions a contract to deliver pump systems to a wellboat the shipyard is building for Brønnbåt Nord AS.



The wellboat to Brønnbåt Nord Lofoten is newbuild number 207 from Aas Mekaniske Verksted. During the past year, the shipyard awarded similar contracts to PG Flow Solutions for newbuilds 204, 205 and 206 too.



“2019 was a very good wellboat year for us, largely because Aas Mek has been very successful in this segment. Receiving another order from the yard gives us a great start to the new year,” says Øyvind Berg, vice president of sales and marketing manager at PG Flow Solutions.



Pump and liquid handling specialist PG Flow Solutions will supply eight of the company’s large seawater circulation pumps to the 63.86 meter long and 14 meter wide wellboat. The pumps ensure continuous seawater circulation in the boat’s well, which has a total storage capacity of 1,200 cubic meters across two wells.



The seawater pump system from PG Flow Solutions has become Aas Mekaniske Verksted’s preferred system as it is very gentle with the fish, as well as energy efficient.



“Our seawater pumps are designed to ensure the best possible fish welfare, which in turn translates into financial gain for both the wellboat operator and the fish farmers,” says Øyvind Berg.



Another important feature of the pump system is that the crew on board can easily maintain the pumps without the assistance of an external service technician, which helps to keep operating costs down.



The pump systems will be delivered to Aas Mekaniske Verksted’s yard in Vestnes, Norway. PG Flow Solutions has not disclosed the value of the contract.



Brønnbåt Nord Lofoten’s vessel will be of the yard’s own design, type AAS 1202 STDE-Hybrid. The ship is built with several environmentally friendly features, including low fuel consumption and greatly reduced emissions to air and sea, and is specially designed to operate in a relatively exposed and weathered area from her base at Ellingsen Seafood at Skrova, Norway.



The ship will be built with diesel-electric propulsion and ESS-Battery plant for hybrid operation, as well as large onshore power capacity. The plan is to deliver the ship in November 2021.



Brønnbåt Nord Loftoten is a wellboat company founded in 2019, and is a local collaboration between Brønnbåt Nord and Ellingsen Seafood.



PG Flow Solutions provides proprietary solutions, systems and products for companies within aquaculture, maritime industries, energy sectors and land-based process industries. The company’s headquarter and manufacturing facility is located in Sande, Vestfold.