ABB Azipod DI Propulsion System Gets ABS Approval

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted approval in principle (AIP) to ABB for its Azipod DI with a capacity of up to 4.5 MW and ice class PC3.

ABB called the approval "a significant milestone", as the Azipod DI propulsion system is now ready to power future icebreakers in the North American market as demand for icebreakers on the rise.

"Our long-standing and fruitful cooperation between ABB and ABS has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge propulsion systems for icebreaking ships. This Approval in Principle of the PC3 ice-class Azipod DI system opens new prospects for the icebreaker development in the region of the Great Lakes, and other ice-covered waters,” said Samuli Hänninen, Sales Director at ABB Marine & Ports based in Finland.