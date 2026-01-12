ABB to Equip BC Ferries’ New Major Vessels

ABB has secured a contract to supply integrated power, propulsion and control solution for BC Ferries’ four new hybrid-electric major vessels.

The New Major Vessels have been designed to minimize emissions and underwater radiated noise (URN), with the goal of contributing to quieter and cleaner operations in the Strait of Georgia

ABB will supply a complete package of power, propulsion and control technology for four new double-ended passenger and car ferries operated by British Columbia Ferry Services (BC Ferries).

One of the largest ferry operators in the world, BC Ferries provides year-round vehicle and passenger service on 25 routes to 47 terminals, carrying approximately 9.7 million vehicles and 22.7 million passengers annually1. Demand on the ferry system is expected to increase as the province’s population is forecast to grow 44 percent2 by 2046.

The hybrid-electric ferries, which will replace four end-of-life vessels, are part of the BC Ferries’ ‘New Major Vessels’ program, aimed at delivering safe, environmentally sustainable and reliable operations in and around the Strait of Georgia, the body of water separating Vancouver Island from the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

Scheduled for delivery beginning in 2029 from China Merchants Industry Weihai (CMI Weihai) Shipyard, the vessels will be equipped with ABB’s gearless, steerable Azipod electric propulsion.

ABB’s Onboard DC Grid power distribution system will serve as the backbone for efficient energy flow, minimizing conversion losses and enabling higher overall system efficiency and lower emissions than comparable propulsion arrangements.

Each ferry will be equipped to accommodate up to 70 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery energy storage. This enables efficient hybrid operations today and supports a future shift to fully electric, zero-emission service.

The hybrid configuration uses biofuel or renewable diesel and continuously balances energy between generators and batteries. Each vessel can also connect to a high-capacity shore charging system rated above 60 megawatts (MW) for full electric operation.

The system is said to be more than 100 times more powerful than the fastest public electric vehicle charging stations in North America, which typically deliver up to 500 kilowatts (kW) per plug. The high-capacity charging supports fast turnaround in port and enables the transition to zero-emission operations.

ABB’s digital solutions will give crews a clear overview of ship operations and support safe, efficient journeys. These digital technologies are intended to help BC Ferries deliver an improved travel experience for passengers while reducing environmental impact.