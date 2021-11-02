ABB and Hyundai Global Service Offer Engine Optimization to Cut Ship Emissions

Hyundai Global Service (HGS), the aftercare division of shipbuilder and engine maker Hyundai Heavy Industries, has teamed up with ABB Turbocharging to offer an engine part-load optimization (EPLO) service for shipowners seeking to cut emissions in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) requirements.

Ahead of the entry into force of the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Index (CII) regulations in 2023, many vessel owners are looking to engine power limitation as a solution. ABB and HGS say optimizing engines for part-load operation is a reliable and economically feasible solution to minimize environmental impact and improve the operational efficiency of vessels. The partners add that EPLO can help shipowners find the optimum power range for their engine power limitation, optimize combustion within the reduced load range and reduce fuel consumption, emissions and maintenance costs.

HGS Managing Director of Green Engineering Sales, Sung Ki Ahn, said, “This strategic technical alliance in response to IMO’s new regulations will offer excellent value to our shipowner customers as they aim to reduce emissions and improve efficiency. We are delighted to be able to draw on ABB’s wide experience and understanding of turbocharger and engine tuning.”

ABB Turbocharging Head of Global Service Sales, Dirk Balthasar, said, “We see part-load optimization as an important part of maximizing the benefit of engine power limitations and ensuring that the engine system operates optimally at its new loading. With HGS’ engine technical service capabilities and experience of project management, and ABB’s turbocharging know-how, upgrade capabilities and unique software solutions, this partnership offers a holistic solution that will be hard to find elsewhere.”

HGS and ABB will provide a full, turnkey package covering engines, turbocharger retrofit solution and NOx certification (liaising with classification societies), supported by digital solutions to monitor the in-service performance of engines and turbochargers. The companies can offer several forms of optimization targeting specific customer needs and vessel operating profile. This ranges from installing wastegates to engine derating or turbocharger cut-out. In each case ABB and HGS can fully manage the project autonomously.

The service also enables shipowners to optimize operations on an ongoing basis with the inclusion of ABB Ability Tekomar XPERT, an engine diagnosis solution. The tool offers personalized advisory based on real-time, in-service data that helps shipowners to further reduce fuel costs and CO2 emission.