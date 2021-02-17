ABB Marine & Ports Expands in Turkey and Saudi Arabia

ABB Marine & Ports said it is ramping its presence with local divisions in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, in a move aimed at extending the company's global reach and service capabilities.

In Turkey, ABB's newly established local division will serve the country’s vibrant maritime community. The shipbuilding segment in Turkey is a hive of activity – particularly for smaller and short-sea vessels, where ABB’s recent references include systems for two Turkish-built windfarm service vessels delivered to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, a double ended ferry delivered to Torghatten Trafikkselskap, and a live fish carrier due delivery to FrøyGruppen in 2023.

“We are excited to offer our state-of-the-art solutions for newbuilds and modernizations to these highly capable yards and further contribute to the growth of this thriving market,” said Ibrahim Binici, Local Division Manager, Turkey. “We look forward to collaborating with our customers to define the best maintenance strategies, including retrofits that will bring the latest technology to their fleets. Our team is on a mission to support Turkish customers to help improve their productivity and performance by leveraging our advanced service capabilities”.

In Saudi Arabia, ABB is establishing a new presence to support the developing shipbuilding segment, in a commitment that aligns with the kingdom’s ambitions to diversify its economy and energy sector under Saudi Vision 2030 and IKTVA (the “In-Kingdom Total Value Add” program). Saudi-based customers will gain direct access to ABB’s technical and commercial solutions with the flexibility provided by 24/7 customer support from local engineers, as well as through the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations worldwide network that today connects to over 1,000 ships for predictive remote diagnostics of shipboard equipment and predictive maintenance.

“Through the IKTVA program and Saudi Vision 2030, the country seeks new opportunities – and one of the areas for focus is shipbuilding,” said Justin John, Ad Interim Local Division Manager, Saudi Arabia. “We are delighted to accompany Saudi Arabia on its journey towards a more diverse and environmentally conscious marine sector.”

In both countries, ABB is prioritizing local talent development and ensuring that strong support is always available to owner, shipyard, terminal and ship agent customers, the company said.

“ABB has a long-standing history in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and expanding our presence in both countries with two new ABB Marine & Ports local divisions reflects our commitment to supporting the global maritime industry through the country-specific delivery of world-class technology and service” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “Building on our market experience, we will assist Turkish and Saudi Arabian companies and play our part in supporting growth in the maritime industries of two key economies.”