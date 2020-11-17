ABB Nets $150M Power and Propulsion Deal for Five Fincantieri Cruise Ships

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has awarded ABB a $150 million contract to equip five newbuild cruise ships with its Azipod electric propulsion and integrated electric power plant setup.

Each cruise ship will be powered by twin Azipod units, bringing the total ordered propulsion power for the five newbuilds to 178 megawatts (238,700 horsepower).

"Part of the order includes the largest and most powerful Azipod propulsion units ever to be installed at Fincantieri, rating at 20 megawatts each," ABB said. The vessels will enter service between 2023 and 2026. According to ABB, its Azipod electric propulsion significantly reduces fuel consumption on board.

With the electric drive motor situated in a submerged pod outside the ship hull, the Azipod system can rotate 360 degrees, increasing maneuverability and operating efficiency of a vessel and cutting fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to conventional shaftline systems, ABB said.

Each vessel will also feature ABB’s integrated electric power plant setup, encompassing generators, drives, switchboards, propulsion transformers, and a remote-control system to maneuver the Azipod units from the bridge.

Eco-conscious cruising

Commenting on the new contract, Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports, said, “We look forward to collaborating with Fincantieri on these world-class vessels, setting them on course for eco-conscious cruising. Today’s passengers expect sustainable journeys, and we are honored to support Fincantieri’s environmental goals with our technology that stands for innovation and efficiency like no other."

“Our collaboration with ABB spans over two decades, with the first Azipod propulsion installation at Fincantieri dating back to late 1990s. Today, we are taking further advancements in our commitment to environmentally friendly shipping, and we are delighted to once again work with a trusted partner whose solutions have over the years delivered superior performance, reliability, safety and sustainability gains for the cruise segment,” said Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division, Fincantieri.