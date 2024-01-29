ABB and Norwegian Cruise Line Solidify Long-Term Partnership

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has signed a partnership agreement with ABB to accelerate the decarbonization and digitalization of the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet.

Targeting increased safety and efficiency, the agreement covers 14 existing ships and a further four vessels due for delivery from 2025 to 2028.

The first phase of the partnership includes a 10-year Azipod propulsion service agreement for the fleet, providing efficient preventive maintenance to support safety and maximize vessel availability as well as fast turnaround for planned Azipod propulsion maintenance.

In addition, ABB will supply modernization of the propulsion control system for 11 vessels, and shore connection installations on board four ships.

With these planned installations the entire Norwegian Cruise Line fleet can connect to shoreside power supply for emissions-free operations while in port.

“With ABB’s support, we will accelerate the decarbonization and digitalization of our fleet, taking our operations another step forward towards a sustainable future,” said Patrik Dahlgren, Executive Vice President, Vessel Operations, Holdings.

“Through this collaboration, we will help NCLH to achieve safer and more efficient vessel operations while, more broadly, contributing to maritime decarbonization,” added Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports.

Based in the United States, NCLH operates vessels under three wholly owned subsidiaries: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, all of which incorporate and utilize ABB technologies.