ABB Power & Propulsion for 100-meter-plus Superyacht

ABB has won a contract to deliver power and propulsion systems for the superyacht to be constructed by the German yacht builder Abeking & Rasmussen shipyard (A&R).

Scheduled for delivery in 2025, the 100-meter-plus vessel will be one of the largest ever constructed at A&R’s yard in Lemwerder, Northern Germany.

The extensive scope of ABB systems onboard will include Azipod propulsion, Onboard DC Grid, a 500kWh Energy Storage System (ESS) and Power and Energy Management System (PEMS), whose combined and fully integrated capabilities will reduce emissions, noise, and vibration. The entire system can be integrated with remote diagnostics services and 24/7 support, ABB said.

"As one of the largest and technically advanced yachts we have worked on yet, this is a milestone project for us and one that has benefited from the expert support and experience of ABB,” said Dr. Christian Peters, General Counsel, Abeking & Rasmussen. “The integrated power and propulsion system, based on industry-leading solutions like Azipod®, will allow us to realize the owner’s ambitions for a superyacht that is luxurious and future-proof.”

The increased efficiency achieved by the Onboard DC Grid and Azipod propulsors will extend the yacht’s operational range and help reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Meanwhile, the energy storage and management system will optimize power consumption and enhance operational flexibility using peak shaving, ABB said.

“Our advanced power and propulsion technology will deliver the highest standards in passenger comfort, reliability, and safety,” said Riccardo Repetto, Global Segment Manager, Superyachts, ABB Marine & Ports.

“We are delighted to begin our collaboration with Abeking & Rasmussen and look forward to seeing the results when the vessel is launched in 2025,” continued Repetto. “Projects like this demonstrate how the superyacht market is moving towards adopting fully integrated, advanced and future-proof technologies that inspire also other marine segments.”