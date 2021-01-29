ABB Unveils New System for Monitoring Vessel Emissions

A new emissions monitoring system from ABB is designed to help the maritime industry meet emissions regulations that entered into force in 2020.

In January 2020, the low sulphur and nitrous oxide emission limits in the International Maritime Organization regulations became effective worldwide. ABB's CEMcaptain is designed to help owners and operators comply with the new rules, and it also provides measurement and digital capabilities increase on-board safety, provide process optimization and substantially reduce ownership costs, according to the manufacturer.

CEMcaptain is a multi-component analyzer system that continuously provides real-time emissions measurement data.

The system integrates analyzer modules and sample handling components in a standalone cabinet. Equipped with ABB’s renowned Uras26 non-dispersive IR gas analyzer, CEMcaptain simultaneously and continuously measures sulphur dioxide (SO2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) in line with regulation requirements. Each analyzer has two separate gas paths to allow for continuous CO2/SO2 measurement of separate streams, with up to four different components per analyzer module.

ABB's new analyzer solution CEMcaptain (Image: ABB)

“ABB has more than 60,000 Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) installed in over 100 countries that help monitor our environment,” said Stephen Gibbons, ABB’s Head of Product Management in Continuous Gas Analyzers. “CEMcaptain has been combined with innovations in on-site and remote digital services. The result is a solution that provides the industry with a digital toolbox that increases regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.”

ABB said fast fault reporting, diagnosis and repair are achieved via the on-site and remote digital services which help operators get closer to 100% availability for their gas analysis instrumentation. Dynamic QR codes are integrated into the ABB CEMcaptain system display panel. All relevant diagnostic information can be collected from the analyzer via a scanned code and transferred to ABB support. This means that maritime instrumentation technicians can send real-time information to an ABB service expert to get immediate guidance on appropriate maintenance. ABB Ability Remote Assistance with secured connectivity direct to ABB support is also offered for real-time solutions to problems.

