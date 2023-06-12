A2B-online Orders Two 'Green' Containerships

The Netherlands-based A2B-online announced it has ordered a pair of environmentally friendly container vessels at Sedef Shipyard in Turkey.

Each of the new 650 TEU vessels will be equipped with a multi-fuel methanol propulsion system, shore power and battery capacity to operate emission free during port and inland water operations. According to A2B-online, the newbuilds will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 95%.

In addition, a larger cargo hold relative to A2B-online’s existing vessels offers double capacity without the requirement to increase the overall length of the vessel significantly.

The ships have been developed in partnership with Hamburg-based design and engineering company Technolog Services.

The vessels are currently under construction and are expected to enter service by the end of 2024, operating between Moerdijk in the Netherlands and Immingham, U.K.

A2B-online, which operates seven container vessels, is implementing a fleet revitalization program, replacing its older tonnage with new vessels focused on sustainable performance.

Dinant de Jong, CEO of A2B-online, said, “With our new vessels we will contribute to a more sustainable future and demonstrate that it is possible to combine freight transport and environmentally conscious operations.”