ABS Advisory Provides Insight into Dual-Fuel Solutions for Newbuild Vessels

The maritime industry is under increasing regulatory pressure to decarbonize, driven by the International Maritime Organization’s emission reduction targets and the European Union’s maritime emissions regulations. In response, shipowners are exploring various dual-fuel propulsion options as a pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to future-proof their assets against upcoming regulations.

The ABS Advisory for Dual-Fuel Solutions for Newbuild Vessels provides an examination of dual-fuel propulsion options for newbuild vessels. These dual-fuel solutions typically include a combination of traditional hydrocarbon-based fuel and an alternative fuel, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methanol, etc. This publication will provide deeper insight into LNG, methanol, and ammonia as potential alternative fuels, including: