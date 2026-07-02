ABS Backs bound4blue Methodology for Wind Propulsion Compliance

Classification society ABS has reviewed bound4blue's methodology for calculating Pwind values used to quantify the contribution of the company's eSAIL suction sails toward compliance with maritime emissions regulations.

The review covered the company's methodology for producing aerodynamic force matrices used in Pwind calculations for the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and FuelEU Maritime compliance.

bound4blue said the methodology combines computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling, wind tunnel validation and aerodynamic analysis to generate vessel-specific force matrices without requiring full-scale testing. The company added the third-party review is intended to provide shipowners with greater confidence in assessing the regulatory and financial benefits of wind-assisted propulsion systems.

“In a transitioning, and increasingly complex, industry, third party reviews deliver both certainty and transparency for shipowners considering suction sail installations. That is a vital factor in accelerating the adoption curve for advanced wind propulsion technology,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and co-founder of bound4blue.

“ABS is committed to supporting the safe adoption of innovative technologies that help the industry comply with evolving regulations. We are pleased to work with bound4blue on their technology, helping provide a clear and consistent framework for evaluation of wind-assisted propulsion systems and supporting informed decision-making across the industry,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President of Technology.

Watch a recent video interview with bound4blue COO Daniel Mann on Maritime Reporter TV:







