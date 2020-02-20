ABS to Class Largest TYPE-B VLECs

A Pair of 99,000cbm VLECs Now Under Construction

Two of the largest VLECs ever ordered are now under construction to ABS class at Jiangnan Shipyard following a successful joint development effort.

The two 99,000cbm dual fuel B-Tank VLECs ordered by Pacific Gas are the world’s largest VLEC vessel type. Designed to be efficient and more environmentally friendly, the vessels feature the Type B Cargo Containment System “BrilliancE” developed by Jiangnan.

As a tradition, Jiangnan always give a nickname to a newly developed ship. Jiangnan has assigned this novel VLEC as “Bluebonnet”, the state flower of Texas, the home state of ABS World Headquarters.

Jiangnan’s design is the product of deep engagement between engineers at Jiangnan and ABS during the conceptual stage, which resulted in ABS granting Approval in Principle in September last year.

“The innovations behind this Type B VLEC design open a new chapter in mass ethane transportation. In this interconnected world trade, Jiangnan and ABS have demonstrated the added value of working in a partnership to bring these largest Type B VLECs to the market.” said Keyi Hu, Chief of Corporate Technology, Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd.

As well as dual fuel technology, the vessel is equipped with a shaft generator that can use Ethane as fuel. The vessel’s hydrodynamic line and internal space has also been comprehensively optimized.