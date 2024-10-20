Marine Link
ABS Conducts Ammonia Dispersion Safety Evaluation

October 20, 2024

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; Young-Chang Son, Chief Technology Officer, Hanwha Ocean; and Joseph Kelly, ABS Consulting Vice President, Engineering; met during Gastech 2024 in Houston. (Source: ABS)

ABS has completed a safety evaluation of ammonia dispersion on board an ammonia-fueled gas turbine LNG carrier design from Hanwha Ocean.

ABS, in collaboration with Hanwha Ocean, conducted computational fluid dynamics simulations that modeled different ammonia release scenarios due to accidental leakages from the engine room, the pipeline and the bunkering stations on deck.

The analysis confirmed that the system complied with applicable ABS Rules regarding the toxicity and risks of accumulated ammonia gas. The three-dimensional, high-fidelity simulation results can also help Hanwha Ocean with improved ventilation arrangements, vent mast locations, gas release speeds and placement of air intakes for the manned spaces to further reduce risks in the detailed design stage.

ABS subsidiary, ABSG Consulting Inc., a leading global risk management company, conducted a quantitative risk assessment, helping to provide a better understanding of the likelihood of an incident and insight into potential threats, enabling Hanwha Ocean to design its mitigation plans accordingly.

