ABS Evaluates Condition-Based Maintenance System from SHI

ABS issued a product design assessment (PDA) certificate to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its condition-based maintenance system, SCBM.

The system has earned a SMART (MHM) Tier 2 PDA from ABS, signifying that it meets the functional and system requirements listed in the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units.

This achievement highlights the system’s compliance with ABS’ comprehensive standards for innovative technologies designed to enhance maritime operations in key areas such as structural and machinery health monitoring, asset efficiency, operational performance, and crew support.

SCBM is a smart ship solution from SHI that provides anomaly detection and machinery diagnostics to support health state awareness and condition-based maintenance for a vessel’s machinery operation based on real-time data analysis and AI analysis.

The PDA is the latest achievement in a larger joint development project with SHI to support enhanced machinery health and safety through smart ship technologies.



