ABS Expanding Footprint in Southeast Asia

The ABS fleet has grown to 300 million gross tons and has secured the number one position in the global orderbook share. Now ABS is investing in the expansion of its services to ensure it is well placed to meet the growing needs of the marine and offshore industries.

That was the message for maritime leaders at the annual ABS Southeast Asia Regional Committee meeting.

“Our safety driven mission continues to serve us well, and we are building on this strong foundation by investing in widening and deepening the scope of our class services,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO. “We are leveraging our deep domain expertise and industry relationships to create new growth opportunities and value for our clients, while guarding against the unintended consequences of the rapid and disruptive change we are witnessing in our industry. At the same time, we are focused on developing people, investing in next generation learning environments using simulation, visualization and gaming technologies to deal with the emerging challenges of fuel safety and increased cyber enabled physical systems.

“Singapore is so important to ABS. We are the market leader here, and we serve this with one of the largest offices in the company,” said Wiernicki. “It is also home to the new global ABS Electrification Center to support maritime decarbonization projects. Additionally, Singapore is home to one of the five global ABS Sustainability Centers and the ABS Global Simulation Center that provides clients with a virtual representation of an asset that ABS engineers use to analyze, configure and test in a safe and cost-effective way.”

Wiernicki, who has strong ties to Singapore as a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore and a member of Singapore’s Maritime International Advisory Panel, had earlier participated in the Singapore Maritime Foundation’s New Year Kickoff event.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), who was the guest-of-honor at the event, said: “ABS’ strong presence in Singapore reflects ABS’ commitment to helping international shipping navigate the green and digital transformation and underscore its trust in Singapore’s role as a strategic hub for the maritime industry. MPA values its partnership with ABS and invites others to also tap into Singapore’s vibrant industry and innovation ecosystem to grow their capabilities, enhance their services, and advance the maritime sector.”



