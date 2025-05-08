ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo to Advance Automated Shipbuilding

ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) have signed a joint development project (JDP) for digital manufacturing-based automation equipment for shipyards.

The JDP will focus on leveraging smart technology within HD Hyundai Mipo’s shipyard operations that include artificial intelligence, communication technologies, automation and robotics.

ABS will utilize its Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards to help HMD identify opportunities for process improvement focusing on key features such as hyper-connectivity, advanced automation and data-driven intelligence.

“Cutting-edge technologies are revolutionizing shipyard production, pushing boundaries and unlocking new possibilities. Smart features are enhancing health, safety, and quality processes, allowing efficiency and innovation in modern shipbuilding. From augmented and virtual reality to 3D engineering, AI based simulation, digital twins and robotics and automation these advancements are shaping the future of smart ships and smart shipbuilding,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“With this joint development project, we aspire for the digital manufacturing initiative spearheaded by Mipo to receive objective evaluations from certification bodies and establish itself as a global standard. Furthermore, we hope it will act as a force multiplier for shipowners and classification societies resulting in making construction processes more efficient,” said Hyung Kwang Kim, HMD President and Chief Executive Officer.

The JDP outlines the potential for additional certifications from ABS, such as Product Design Assessment or Manufacturing Assessment, provided all necessary criteria are met. The collaboration could also lead to improved procedures in shipyard operations and survey processes, efficiencies beneficial to both ABS and HMD.



