ABS Meeting: Challenges and Opportunities in US Shipbuilding

Maritime industry leaders explored the opportunities and critical challenges in the revitalization of U.S. shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure at the ABS North America Regional Committee Meeting.

The committee heard from ABS specialists on key regulatory, technology and market factors driving a wave of change for the global industry, making training to upskill seafarers in dynamic fuels, digital systems and energy efficiency technologies more important than ever.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, said: “We are entering a brave new world defined by rapid change, where artificial intelligence, digital twins, autonomy, advanced fuels, and digital ecosystems will impact global shipping and shipbuilding. In this new era, change and technology will dominate our conversations, our strategies, and our decisions. ABS is well placed to support shipyards and owners capitalize on the opportunities.”

The committee also heard about the advanced, immersive training techniques, such as the cutting-edge MetaSHIPs, that ABS is deploying to help train its surveyors and engineers along with the next generation of seafarers. Effective training is essential to enabling safer operations as evolving regulations and new technologies, especially carbon capture, electrification, and digital technologies, continue to transform the industry.

Committee chair Captain Christopher Bulera, General Manager of Global Marine for ConocoPhillips and President of Polar Tankers, Inc., applauded ABS, led by Wiernicki, on its commitment to safety.

“I appreciate ABS’ steadfast focus on safety excellence and their genuine commitment to collaboration. These meetings offer us all an invaluable opportunity to build meaningful connections with peers, share industry insights, solutions and strategies that keep pace with our rapidly changing maritime landscape,” said Bulera.

Special guests, James Sagar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Hanwha Ocean Americas, and David Kim, CEO of Hanwha Philly Shipyard, also provided an update on Hanwha’s latest projects and recent investments.



