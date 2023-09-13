ABS Wavesight and Procureship Partner to Optimize Marine Procurement

ABS-affiliated maritime software as a service (SaaS) company ABS Wavesight announced it is partnering with e-procurement platform provider Procureship to streamline maritime procurement and purchasing.

The agreement will aim to provide ship owners and operators with tools to optimize their fleet operations through digitalization, reducing costs and increasing efficiency, the companies said. By offering more options for automation, ABS Wavesight boosts operational and compliance benefits for ABS Nautical Systems users while also reducing costs.

“Effective procurement processes are a strategic imperative for operators, as they can drive operational efficiency and cost savings,” said Paul Sells, chief executive officer at ABS Wavesight. “While environmental protection plays a large role in what we do, it’s not the only benefit of digitalization. Giving users the option to bring Procureship’s world-class capabilities to the ABS Nautical Systems ecosystem will help maritime businesses realize the comprehensive benefits of their digital tools.”

Accessing Procureship’s platform from ABS Nautical Systems gives operators access to a procurement cycle optimization tool that combines management and procurement in a single pane of glass. Nautical Systems’ Purchasing Manager will provide unified procurement management and inventory control, while Procureship will contribute its advanced Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, real-time market analytics, and reports with tailored recommendations to support more informed purchasing decisions.

“As maritime’s digitalization journey continues, alliances will be the key to progress,” said Grigoris Lamprou, chief executive officer at Procureship. “ABS Wavesight shares in our belief that maritime’s next best tools will come from close collaboration between experts, and this alliance is proof of that. Helping operators use our unique systems in tandem will deliver more impactful results for organizations and the industry.”