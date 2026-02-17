Boksa Marine Design Announces Leadership Transition, Florida Expansion

Boksa Marine Design (BMD), a full-service naval architecture and marine engineering firm based in Tampa, announced a strategic leadership transition and the opening of a new Fort Lauderdale, FL, office.

After more than 20 years as Founder and President, Nick Boksa will transition into the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Senior Engineer. In this capacity, Boksa will focus on technical leadership, complex engineering initiatives, and guiding the firm’s long-term direction.

Jeff Kuenning has been appointed President of BMD. Previously serving as Vice President of Operations, Kuenning will now oversee firm growth, strategic planning, project execution, and day-to-day operations, ensuring continued delivery of high-quality engineering solutions across all markets.

In tandem with the leadership transition, BMD has opened a second office in Fort Lauderdale, led by Pablo Raspo. The expansion strengthens the firm’s presence in South Florida and enhances its ability to serve the region’s dynamic recreational vessel and yacht markets.

The new office, located at 333 Las Olas Way, CU 1, Suite 30, Fort Lauderdale, FL, positions BMD closer to key construction yards, builders, owners, brokers, and industry partners, providing more direct support for new construction, refits, and specialized engineering projects within the yachting sector.

Founded in 2003, BMD specializes in comprehensive design and engineering services supporting recreational, commercial, and government vessels and marine projects.