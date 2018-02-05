Marine Link
Monday, February 5, 2018

US Navy’s Newest Destroyer Completes Acceptance Trials

February 5, 2018

The future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) underwent a series of demonstrations both pier side and underway as part of an evaluation of the ship's construction and compliance with Navy specifications. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Bath Iron Works)

The U.S. Navy's newest next generation destroyer completed acceptance trials on February 1, marking a significant milestone for second Zumwalt-class stealth warship ahead of expected delivery in the coming months.

 
The U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey reviewed the future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) and its crew during a series of demonstrations both pier side and underway, evaluating the ship's construction and compliance with Navy specifications. Many of the ship's onboard systems including navigation, damage control, mechanical, electrical, combat, communications and propulsion systems were tested to validate performance met or exceeded Navy specifications.
 
"DDG 1001 performed exceedingly well during acceptance trials," said Capt. Kevin Smith, DDG 1000 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "The industry and Navy team worked together to incorporate lessons learned from DDG 1000. The trials once again demonstrated how truly powerful and exceptional these ships are." 
 
The 610-foot warship was constructed at Bath Iron Works in Maine and is the second in a class of three Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyers valued at approximately $22 billion.
 
The stealthy multi-mission Zumwalt class destroyers feature a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and are equipped with some of the most advanced warfighting technology. These ships will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control and command and control missions while allowing the Navy to evolve with new systems and missions. 
 
DDG 1001 was christened in June 2016 and is scheduled to deliver in the coming months. Bath Iron Works is currently in production on the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002), as well as future Arleigh Burke class destroyers Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and John Basilone (DDG 122). 
