US Navy’s Newest Destroyer Completes Acceptance Trials

Related News

Baltic Index Falls to Six-month Low

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index slipped to its lowest level in nearly six months on Monday, weighed down by…

Cargo Vessel Refloated after Grounding off St. Thomas

A 223-foot cargo vessel that ran aground Tuesday morning near Charlotte Amalie Harbor in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands has been refloated…

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…

Zeaborn Takes Over E.R. Schiffahrt

Hamburg entrepreneur Erck Rickmers has sold his ship management and ship brokerage activities. Effective January 1, 2018…

Waterways Council to Honor Sen. McConnell

U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will receive the 17th Annual Waterways Council, Inc. Leadership…

Lebanon Vows to Protect Maritime Borders from Israel

Lebanon vowed to protect its maritime borders from Israeli threats, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil said on Wednesday. "Lebanon…

Scania: Propelling the Passenger Vessel Market

Scania advances into 2018 on the strength of prior year successes and new visibility in one of the North American marine industry’s hottest sectors.

Sovcomflot’s New Icebreaker Named

A ceremony raising the flag of the Russian Federation and naming a new multifunctional icebreaking platform supply vessel…

Malaysia to Pay up to $70 Mln if MH370 is Found

Malaysia signed a deal on Wednesday to pay a U.S. seabed exploration firm up to $70 million if it finds the missing Malaysia…

Next-wave LNG Terminals get Smaller, More Flexible

The liquefied natural gas market is growing every year, but the terminals that ship and receive the fuel are shrinking. The…

SEA\LNG Rolls Out LNG Bunkering Navigator Tool

A new free-to-access online tool aims to improve understanding of the current, and rapidly evolving, bunkering infrastructure…