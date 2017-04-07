ChartCo Acquires Docmap

ChartCo, provider of maritime digital data and compliance services, said it has expanded its range of integrated marine solutions with the acquisition of the at-sea digital document management company Docmap.

Oslo-based Docmap AS was founded in 2005 and provides solutions within the health, safety, environmental and quality (HSEQ) operations on vessels and ashore. Its recently launched Docmap 8 software operates both shore side and on board through standard web browsers and incorporates modules for audit control and risk assessment, and works alongside customers’ continuous improvement programs. Docmap 8 can be supplied either off the shelf with best in class functionality, or customized to suit individual company requirements.

ChartCo’s core range of digital services date back to 1998, created in anticipation of the move from paper to digital charts and publications. Today, it provides digital data for navigational and compliance management to around 12,000 vessels within the maritime community.

Docmap is ChartCo’s first acquisition since the investment made by Equistone Partners Europe in June 2016.

Martin Taylor, CEO of ChartCo, commented, “Docmap is the recognized leader in their sector and it is with great excitement that I announce this acquisition which will strengthen further the already well-respected ChartCo brand . The Docmap team of experts have just launched their latest market offering, Docmap 8, which will sit neatly alongside ChartCo’s range of solutions including PassageManager, Regs4Ships, EnviroManager and FleetManager. We are already building a Docmap solution for replicating Safety Management Systems (SMS), complete with integrated regulations using the Regs4ships brand, capability and knowledge which we acquired a couple of years ago.”

Taylor continued, “Many of our own customers, and those of Docmap, have already requested such a solution and this will massively simplify the management of their SMS, ensuring continuous compliance with the ever changing and growing regulatory environment they operate within. The market need became evident also through our training and consultancy arm, which regularly audits and updates customers’ SMS; this work identified the need for better connection between the SMS and the complex regulatory requirements which are unique for each individual vessel.”