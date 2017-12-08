CMA CGM Completes Mercosul Line Acquisition

CMA CGM Group’ acquisition of Mercosul Line from rival container shipping firm Maersk Line has been completed following Brazilian regulatory approval and the closing of Maersk's Hamburg Süd acquisition.

Mercosul Line is a leading player in Brazil’s domestic container shipping market, calling more than a dozen South American ports with a fleet of four 2,500 TEU containerships.

The deal, announced in June, will ensure Brazil’s cabotage sector remains competitive, as Maersk Line will stay active in the sector through the newly acquired Hamburg Süd subsidiary, Aliança.

The price of the Mercosul sale was not shared publically.