Admiral Caudle Nomiated to be US Navy CNO

Admiral Daryl L. Caudle has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next Chief of Naval Operations, more than three months after Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to lead the U.S. Navy, was fired in President Trump's purge of military leadership following his inauguration.

The Senate Armed Services Committee received Adm. Caudle's the nomination on June 17, 2025.

Adm. Caudle - currently Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command - is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and a 1985 graduate of North Carolina State University (magna cum laude) with a degree in chemical engineering. He was then commissioned after attending Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. Caudle holds advanced degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School, Master of Science (distinction) in Physics; from Old Dominion University, and Master of Science in Engineering Management. He also attended the School of Advanced Studies, University of Phoenix, where he obtained a Doctor of Management in Organizational Leadership with a specialization in Information Systems and Technology.

He assumed command of U.S. Fleet Forces Command; U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command; U.S. Naval Forces Strategic Command; and U.S. Strategic Command Joint Force Maritime Component Commander on December 7, 2021.



