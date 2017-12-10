USA Wins Admiral's Cup Sailing Regatta

The ​​eighth edition of ‘Admirals Cup’ Sailing Regatta concluded on Thursday, 07 December 2017 at a glittering closing ceremony at Marakkar Watermanship Training Centre (MWTC) on the banks of the picturesque Kavvai backwaters at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala tonight.

Team United States of America (USA) represented by Midshipman Peter Hogan and Midshipman Brittney Slook lead by Lieutenant Sarah Bull won the Admiral's Cup with their consistent performance across all races.

India represented by Cadet Praveen Prabhakar and Cadet Aviral Keshav lead by Lieutenant Ashutosh Sharma were the Runners-Up and Team Australia represented by Sub Lieutanant Alix Peruzzis and Midshipman Bryson Carew lead by Lieutenant Duncan McCowan came third.

Midshipman Peter Hogan of USA stood first in the individual position in the men’s category followed by Cadet Praveen Prabhakar of Indian Naval Academy and 2nd Lieutenant Ebrahim Showaiter of Bahrain at second and third positions respectively.

Midshipman Brittney Slook of USA stood first in the individual position in women’s category followed by Midshipman Anna Zelazna of Poland and Cadet Desi Sundari of Indonesia at second and third positions respectively.

This edition saw application of Admirals Cup Sailing Regatta promulgated Notice of Racing (NOR) rules resulting in elimination of some teams from being considered for the Admirals Cup trophy as they had brought professional yachtsmen or sailors above the promulgated age.

The Protest Committee received unanimous support by all participating teams in this decision, since this Cup was meant to be competed by young under training officers alone. However, these yachtsmen have been permitted to continue competing for medals in the individual open category without prejudice to team positions.

Warrant Officer Pavel Sozykin of Russia stood first in the individual open category followed by Lieutanant Alisa Kiriliuk (female) of Russia at second position. Vice Admiral AR Karve, AVSM, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command was the chief guest for the closing ceremony. USA and India will be carrying home the replicas of the Admiral's Cup and the Runners-Up trophy.

The azure blue waters of Kavvai backwaters at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala witnessed competitive sailing races in Laser Radials boats during race days scheduled from 04 December 2017 to 07 December 2017.

58 participants, including six female participants displayed their sailing skills in the Laser Radials whilst in challenging wind and weather conditions as they squeezed every knot out of their boats over the past four days of the race. The event has become very popular since its inception in 2010.

The eighth edition of Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2017, with 28 competing teams from Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Egypt, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nigeria, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vietnam and two Indian academy teams from INA and National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, has the distinction of having the highest number of participating countries in the world for any military sailing competitive event.